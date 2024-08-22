Hye Fashioned Takeover is Coming to Dallas in September

Facebook

Hye, TX — Garrison Brothers Distillery , Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the return of Hye Fashioned Takeover . This month-long celebration of America’s favorite classic cocktail, the Old Fashioned, takes place during September, fondly known as Bourbon Heritage Month. The event, which debuted in 2023, is a nationwide program featuring hundreds of participating venues and at-home options throughout September. Garrison Brothers Distillery’s Hye Fashioned Takeover 2024 showcases the distillery’s bourbon, raises funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families, and offers participants a chance to win an exclusive distillery experience.

During the month of September, bartenders across the United States will share their favorite way to make the beloved cocktail using Garrison Brothers’ bourbon. There will be fun activations planned and one-of-a-kind Old Fashioneds on menus. To date, over 180 accounts have signed up to participate including Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ in Napa, Brett’s BBQ Shop in Katy, Mariposa in Charlotte, and Untitled Supper Club in Chicago, as well as national chains like Bob’s Steak and Chop House , Remington Hotels , The Puttery , YardBird Table & Bar , and Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar .

New additions in Dallas include Asador, Crown Block, and Toulouse and adding more every day.

Finding a new favorite Old Fashioned cocktail is a great way to kick-off the cozy “ber” months while also doing some good!

Hye Fashioned Takeover is happening across the nation including in Arizona, California, Colorado, DC, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The full list of participants, which is updated daily, can be found online at hyefashioned.com .

In addition to celebrating all things fashioned with bourbon, Hye Fashioned Takeover helps to raise funds for Boot Campaign, a non-profit organization that honors and restores the lives of veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving programs. Imbibers can help raise funds by posting a picture of their Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned on Instagram Stories, following both Garrison Brothers Distillery and Boot Campaign Instagram handles, and using the hashtag #hyefashioned with the post. For every account that follows both handles and tags the post with the branded hashtag, Garrison Brothers will donate $5 to Boot Campaign.

Last year, Hye Fashioned Takeover raised over $16,500 for Boot Campaign. In addition to the donations, each post will be entered to win a one-of-a-kind Garrison Brothers Distillery prize package which includes a trip to Austin for a Garrison Brothers Distillery visit for four guests, a two-night hotel stay and tickets to a Moody Center concert of the winner’s choosing. The official giveaway rules and how to enter can be found at hyefashioned.com . Garrison Brothers will also offer a Hye Fashioned Takeover at Home kit for sale on their e-commerce platform that comes with Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned Sugar Cubes + 750 ML bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon for $84.99. For every kit sold, $5 will be donated to Boot Campaign. Home bar aficionados and bourbon lovers that are over 21 years of age and in America are invited to participate by making their own personal Old Fashioneds using Garrison Brothers Bourbon.

“We have been looking forward to Hye Fashioned Takeover all year as it is our favorite way to celebrate one of our favorite cocktails while also doing some good! We also look forward to seeing all of the photos of Old Fashioneds being shared in social from the Garrison Brothers community across the country in support of Boot Campaign,” shares Ciara Knee, Director of Trade Marketing, Garrison Brothers Distillery.

The national media partner for Hye Fashioned Takeover 2024 is Imbibe . Imbibe is a multi-platform drinks destination that celebrates drinks as a distinct culinary category, deserving in-depth exploration of the people, places, cultures and flavors that make the world of drinks so fascinating.

For more information including the list of participating accounts, go to hyefashioned.com .

For more information about Garrison Brothers’ award-wining ultra-premium bourbon whiskey, go to www.garrisonbros.com

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon, bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

In 2023, Garrison Brothers Distillery was named Distillery of the Year and presented with the prestigious Bubble Cap award by the American Distilling Institute. Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Hye Fashioned Takeover

The Garrison Brothers Hye Fashioned Takeover is a month-long initiative celebrating America’s favorite classic cocktail: The Old Fashioned. From September 1st to September 30th, 2024, tastemakers will showcase their mixology love for bourbon by putting their own spin on this noteworthy masterpiece using Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey. To learn more about Hye Fashioned Takeover, and to find a participating restaurant or bar near you, please go to hyefashioned.com and follow @garrisonbros #hyefashioned