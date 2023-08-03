Howdy Y’all, Welcome to the Sheraton Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – August 1, 2023 – Sheraton Dallas gives a Big Tex welcome to all travelers visiting Dallas during the State Fair of Texas from September 29, 2023 until October 22, 2023, by offering a State Fair of Texas room package complete with a festive suite and welcome amenities.

The package features accommodations in an executive suite with State Fair of Texas themed decor and a welcome amenity of fair sips and bites as well as complimentary on-site hotel parking for one vehicle per night and breakfast buffet for two. The State Fair of Texas package is available to book online now until October 22, 2023, for stay dates when the State Fair of Texas is open from September 29, 2023 until October 22, 2023.

The State Fair of Texas has been bringing people together from all walks of life to create lifelong memories since its establishment in 1886. Texans, or those wanting to be Texan for a day, look forward to the unique fried concoctions, funnel cake beer, carnival games, thrilling rides, petting zoo, culture exhibits, livestock activities, one-of-kind shows including the car show and music artist performances, and more. The State Fair of Texas opens on September 29, 2023 and will be open every day through October 22, 2023.

“Whether our guests are here to experience all things State Fair of Texas or want a taste of the festivities while they are staying in Dallas, we look forward to giving them a Big Texas welcome,” says Chandana Weerasekara, Sheraton Dallas Hotel Manager.

The State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Sheraton Dallas which is the largest hotel in Texas and the second largest Sheraton hotel in the world. The hotel boasts 1,841 guest rooms, more than 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces, pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and four dining outlets: Draft Sports Bar & Lounge, Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go, Open Palette, and The Parlor.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge is a 4,000 square-foot world of sports nirvana that provides the ultimate entertainment experience with 25 televisions, local beers on tap, outstanding eats, craft cocktails and a karaoke room available to rent. Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go provides a wide selection of healthy foods and plenty of options for those on-the-go. Open Palette serves fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by the hotel’s Dallas roots, and The Parlor is an upscale lounge bar that replicates aspects of historical speakeasies.

Guests can leave their car behind in Sheraton Dallas’ parking garage and take the DART rail line, which is available to hop on steps away from the hotel at the Pearl/Arts District station, and travel straight to the fairgrounds. The DART train is the easiest, hassle-free way to get to the fair and drops travelers off directly in front of one of the fair’s entrances.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel is located at 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201.

For more information about the Sheraton Dallas or to book a stay, visit www.SheratonDallas.com. For more information about events, contact the sales team at Sales.03207@sheraton.com or call 214-303-4200.

About Sheraton Dallas Hotel:

The Sheraton Dallas Hotel is an urban downtown Dallas destination located only steps away from the city’s vibrant arts and business districts, and adjacent to the DART rail line. Located in the heart of downtown Dallas, guests of the Sheraton Dallas can experience the culture, sports centers, entertainment, shopping and dining options that have made Dallas a world-renowned destination. It is the 2nd largest Sheraton Hotel in the world, featuring 1,841 guest rooms and over 230,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel combines form, function and style to host a video conference for 10 or a gala for 5,000. For more information about the Sheraton Dallas, or to make a reservation, visit www.SheratonDallas.com. From the U.S. and Canada, reservations for any Sheraton hotel worldwide can be made by visiting www.marriott.com/sheraton.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space.

To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 590 hotels and resorts in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest’s stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas, and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Great Room lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology.

To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.