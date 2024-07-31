How to Make the Best Frozen Cocktails To Beat The Heat

Facebook

Triple digits are here in Texas and across other areas of the country, so there’s no better time to crank up the blender.

Here are some pro tips for perfect frozen cocktails:

Freeze Your Fruit: This makes your drink thicker and colder without extra ice, keeping it frosty and undiluted.

Pre-Chill Your Alcohol: Store your spirits in the freezer so they don’t melt the ice when blended.

Use a High-Powered Blender: No slushie machine? No problem! Keep ingredients below the 2/3 line for a smooth blend.

Sweeten Smartly: Use simple syrup instead of granulated sugar for a smoother mix. You can easily make simple syrup by dissolving equal parts sugar and water.

Use crushed ice: Crushed ice blends easier and doesn’t overwhelm the blender like large ice cubes.

Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

3 oz Ice Cream Base

3 oz Orange Juice

2 Dashes Vanilla Extract

Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz)

Method: Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.

Sorel Strawberry Slushie

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sorel

0.5 oz dark rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

8 frozen strawberries

Mint

Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint

Daiquiri Ice Pops

Ingredients:

2 ounces rum – Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum

Zest of one fresh lime

½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 cup (1:1) Simple Syrup

Method:

1. Set aside your popsicle molds (roughly 3 – 4 oz. size)

2. Prepare your Simple Syrup by dissolving ½ cup sugar into ½ cup boiling water. Let cool.

3. Zest one lime and juice your lime

4. Combine all ingredients in a pitcher or other container with a spout

5. Stir ingredients

6. Pour into individual popsicle molds

7. Cut individual lime slices to garnish each serving

8. Place lime slice at end of each mold

9. Place wooden stick in each mold

10. Freeze overnight (18-24 hours)

Kokomo Colada Ingredients: 2 oz Club Kokomo Tahitian Vanilla Rum

1.5 oz Coconut Cream

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

5 Chunks of fresh pineapple

16 oz ice Method: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 30-45 seconds or until smooth. Pour into a hurricane glass, collins glass or red cup. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.