We’ve entered a period of warmer weather, but have a cool-down with widespread rain on the horizon.

A weak front is moving through this morning so we’ll have winds out of the north today, but those will be accompanied by highs in the mid 80’s this afternoon and lows in the upper 50’s tonight. This weekend will be in the upper 80’s to around 90° with southerly winds and lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Monday we cool a bit into the mid 80’s, with overnight lows in the mid 60’s as humidity increases.

Tuesday begins a period of active weather that should lead to more widespread showers/thunderstorms as the remnants of Hurricane Norma – currently a Category 3 storm off the west coast of Mexico – move into southwest Texas. We’ll be in the low 80’s that day with only about a 20% chance of rain and gusty south winds. Wednesday looks to bring a better chance of rain and more gusty south winds, only reaching around 80°.

As we get into the latter half of next week we should see a strong cold front approaching North Texas that should bring additional rain/storm chances to our area, along with cooler temps. Models continue to be in pretty decent agreement that this storm system will move in, though they do have some disagreement about timing. Either way, confidence remains relatively high that next week will be a pretty active week overall. Stay tuned!