Hotel Contessa Launches Monthly Art Fair: The Sunday Art Fair

[San Antonio, TX – June 11, 2024] – Hotel Contessa, the intimate all-suite hotel overlooking San Antonio’s iconic Riverwalk, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest cultural offering: The Sunday Art Fair. Taking place every last Sunday of the month, The Sunday Art Fair promises to be a vibrant celebration of local artistic talent against the backdrop of the city’s historic charm.

The inaugural event of The Sunday Art Fair will commence on June 30, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Contessa’s premier location at 306 W Market St in San Antonio. Subsequent editions will occur on the last Sunday of each month, offering a regular opportunity for both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the creative energy of San Antonio.

Curated by a selective panel, The Sunday Art Fair will showcase the works of 6-10 talented local artists, whose pieces will adorn the atrium of Hotel Contessa. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse, appreciate, and acquire these unique artworks, fostering a direct connection between the community and its vibrant artistic scene.

For the first event on Sunday, June 30th, guests can enjoy exploring works of art by local artists including David Blancas, Ana Fernandez, Martin Emanuel Rangel, Allison Gregory, and more.

For the kickoff event, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas, prosecco, and small bites as they engage with artists and shop around the fair.

Guests are encouraged to extend their experience beyond the art fair and indulge in a delightful brunch at Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, the southern-inspired culinary gem in Hotel Contessa. With a menu that pays homage to the flavors of the Lone Star State, Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails offers the perfect complement to a day filled with art and culture.

This event is open to the public, welcoming art enthusiasts of all ages to explore the diverse talents thriving within San Antonio’s creative landscape.

Furthermore, Hotel Contessa is excited to announce an expansion of its commitment to supporting local artists. Starting July 1, 2024, Hotel Contessa will introduce Gallery Deluxe Rooms, featuring curated artworks updated each quarter in some of its guest rooms. These gallery rooms will provide guests with a unique and immersive cultural experience and offer a platform for artists to showcase and sell their creations directly to a discerning audience. At The Sunday Art Fair on June 30th, guests will have the opportunity to be the very first to tour the Gallery Deluxe Rooms.

Miguel David, Director of Sales at Hotel Contessa, shared his excitement about the new initiative, stating, “The inspiration for The Sunday Art Fair comes from our very own Contessa, a beautiful and gorgeous painting that greets all our guests as they enter the hotel. Painted by local artist Kathy Sosa, our Contessa embodies the cheerful and hospitable nature of San Antonio, with colors influenced by the vibrant hues of our city. We wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate and support local artists while offering our guests and locals alike an immersive cultural experience.”

He adds, “We are excited to welcome the community into Hotel Contessa and look forward to representing San Antonio through the artwork of these talented local artists, displayed on our walls and rooms.”

Hotel Contessa is proud to partner with local artists, enriching the guest experience while contributing to the vibrant cultural tapestry of San Antonio. For more information about The Sunday Art Fair, Gallery Deluxe Rooms, or to book your stay, please visit www.thehotelcontessa.com or contact (210) 229-9222.

