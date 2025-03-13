Hop Into Easter Fun at Omni PGA Frisco’s Easter Eggstravaganza

Facebook

It’s time to bring on the bunny for North Texas’ liveliest Easter celebration as Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and the PGA District are set to host a day full of Easter fun with its Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families should plan to make springtime memories with exclusive guest experiences and access to PGA Frisco’s second annual Easter event in the PGA District complete with children’s crafts, family putt-putt, visits with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets for children ages 2-12 are $25, with a portion benefiting Make-A-Wish of North Texas. Adult chaperone tickets are $5 and pre-registration is required.

Children should bring their Easter baskets to participate in the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. This fun, self-paced hunt allows children to collect eggs from scavenger hunt locations throughout the PGA District. Each child who completes his or her egg scavenger hunt card can turn it in for the fun toy seen on Shark Tank, the Eggmazing machine, provided by Hey Buddy Hey Pal.

No Easter celebration is complete without a visit with the Bunny, and guests at the Easter Eggstravaganza can capture the magic of the season with a special photo opportunity from the Easter Bunny. Each family will receive a complimentary printed photo as a souvenir. Photos with the Easter Bunny are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional activities at the Eggstravaganza include a petting zoo, carnival games, face painters and balloon artists, all included with each child’s paid admission. Additional photo opportunities are located throughout the district. Festive pop-up food and beverages will be available for purchase. District restaurants including Ice House, Lounge by Topgolf and Ryder Cup Grille will also be open.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA INFORMATION:

Date:Saturday, April 19

Location: PGA District

3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

Tickets: Tickets for children are $25 per participating child. Early bird child tickets are $20 and available through March 19.

Tickets for adult chaperones are $5.

Tickets are available here: https://pgafrisco.com/event/easter-eggstravaganza-at-pga-frisco-2/

Parking: Limited complimentary parking is available at the PGA District (PGA Frisco – 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033). Parking at this location will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional complimentary parking is available at Panther Creek High School (1875 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033). Please note that shuttle service will be extremely limited and prioritized to guests with mobility limitations.

Paid parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Omni PGA Frisco Resort (4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033). Please note that parking at the resort is limited and will be prioritized for resort guests.

* While all participating children are expected to receive an Eggmazing machine, these are available on a first-come, first-served basis with up to 1,500 units available.

PGA Frisco offers amazing activities year-round. Guests can learn about all upcoming events at pgafrisco.com/events or by registering for the Omni PGA Frisco newsletter.

About PGA Frisco

PGA Frisco is a public/private partnership between the PGA of America, Omni Hotels & Resorts, the City of Frisco, and the Frisco Independent School District. The 660-acre campus is a unique destination that includes: two world-class 18-hole championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse; the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, featuring 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 exclusive four-bedroom Ranch Houses, four pools, destination spa and 127,000 square feet of meeting and event space; the Monument Realty PGA District which features The Swing, a lighted 10-hole short course, The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course and an expansive retail, dining and entertainment district, including an outdoor area for concerts and events, the high-tech, data-driven PGA Coaching Center; the Home of the PGA of America and the Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House.

About Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Open since May 2, 2023, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa offers a reimagined destination resort experience for the ultimate getaway. With a wide selection of unique experiences and remarkable year-round programming and activities, the resort provides a diverse and fun-filled destination for guests of all ages. The oasis of the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, this luxury resort is both one of the world’s leading meeting and conference destinations as well as a bucket list leisure destination featuring two championship golf courses at Fields Ranch designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling.

With comprehensive resort amenities featuring a signature spa, 13 restaurants and bars, and retail shops – there’s something designed for all. Featuring subtle nods to Texas culture, each of the resort’s 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 exclusive four-bedroom modern-Texas ranch houses, offer sweeping views of lush surrounds. The resort features more than 127,000 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor space for meetings and events, including 2 ballrooms; 19 meeting rooms; 9 outdoor event venues; and Panther Creek Pavilion, the ideal venue for weddings. Visit omnipgafriscoresort.com or call 469-305-4500 for more information and room reservations. Follow Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa on Facebook and Instagram.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.