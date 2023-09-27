Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Today will be warm with highs in the mid 90’s and light south winds, a combination that’s prompted an Air Quality Alert – warm temps and low winds will combine to make the atmosphere favorable for high levels of ozone air pollution. Lows tonight drop into the upper 60’s to around 70°.

The rest of the forecast period is warm with highs in the low-mid 90’s, and lows in the upper 60’s/low 70’s. The mornings start out muggy, but the afternoons will be cooler. Sunday we start October, but this pattern will continue for the first few days of the month.

We’re once again in need of a pattern shift to bring cooler, wetter weather as high pressure digs in – and I don’t see it in long-range models…for now. Stay tuned…I’ll keep up up to date on any changes to the forecast!