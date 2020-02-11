HiFi Dallas, new concert venue opens May 15

HiFi Dallas Concert Venue Opens In Design District

The HiFi Dallas, a new live concert venue at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway in the Design District, opens May 15. Blue October takes the stage for the opening night performance. Another Texas favorite, Bowling for Soup, performs May 16.

Other popular acts scheduled for the venue include “Wallows,” with two shows May 17; and The Revivalists on May 20. Palaye Royale appears May 23, and The Struts perform May 24. Yung Pinch, Kevin Fowler, SNBRN, and Power Trip are also on the May lineup.

Cross Rags and Young perform June 13, with iconic Texas singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen performing on June 19.

Hi-Fi Dallas features two floors plus an outdoor patio serving craft beer, inventive cocktails, and food. The new venue has a 1,000 person capacity for its shows. The upper level has box seats and premium ticket seating, with upscale food and beverage offerings. Concert goers have a variety of choices for dining that includes food and beverages on both levels.

Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters

Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters COO Ben Weeden said, “We’re proud to announce an exciting and diverse list of artists for our opening lineup to the music-loving community of Dallas. The attention and time we’ve taken to invest in building something special and unique will all be worth it when fans experience their favorite artists inside this amazing new venue. The sound system we are putting in and the sightlines are really just incredible.”

Longtime promoter Live Nation operates the venue, with plans to produce 250 annual concerts and events. The company currently operates or books House of Blues, South Side Ballroom, and Toyota Music Factory.

Citi is the official presale credit card for The HiFi Dallas. Their card members can purchase pre-sale tickets now through citientertainment.com.

HiFi Dallas Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, via thehifidallas.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

Live Nation Clubs & Theaters, a division of Live Nation Concerts, promotes over 25,000 shows a year. More than 20 million fans attend events in 1,700 venues annually. Visit livenationentertainment.com for more information.

