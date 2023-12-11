Helping close the gap on the nursing shortage Mansfield’s Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing celebrates fourth class of nurses

Facebook

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center celebrated the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing’s 15 nursing graduates on the Methodist Mansfield campus with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony.

The class graduating Saturday was only the fourth group of students to complete the program since opening three years ago. “The number of students applying for the nursing school based at the hospital has grown tremendously since it opened and has more than 80 students in the pipeline working to make their dream of becoming a nurse a reality,” Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Nora Frasier DNP, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, FAONL says, “We’re so happy to be fulfilling the need for nurses here locally in our community.”

Mayor Pro Tem Todd Tonore was also in attendance and congratulated the students on their success and achievements.

Every semester Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Nursing faculty select a student who encompass the characteristics of the SHINES Award which represents the following:

• Servant Heart – compassionately putting others first

• Hospitality – offering a welcoming and caring environment

• Innovation – courageous creativity and commitment to quality

• Noble – unwavering honesty and integrity

• Enthusiasm – celebration of individual and team accomplishment

• Skillful – dedicated to learning and excellence

This semester’s SHINES awardee was Mackenzie McCollum who is a student nurse and Methodist Mansfield Med-Surge Extern. She is an outstanding student and serves as a Dean’s Ambassador and is the Volleyball Director/Head Coach for USAV. She is also an active member of Phi Theta Kappa-Beta Sigma Mu Chapter Alumni. She donates items to meet the needs of the homeless and provides Christian childcare services and leads fund-raising activities for elementary student athletes. She has a genuine empathy that touches the lives of patients and colleagues, making her a shining example of what it means to embody the spirit of nursing.

The nursing program graduates students three times per year.