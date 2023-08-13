HelloFresh: Transforming Mealtime Struggles into Family Adventures

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mealtime at our house is like an episode of Survivor or closer to Chopped. The What’s for dinner question is the most frustrating and often controversial question any of us ask daily. I could be a better cook, and most days, I am so busy working, it’s easier to eat a frozen dinner or a protein bar. Determined to find a solution to our dinner dilemma, I decided to try HelloFresh.

And, yes, I know I’m late to the world of meal kits. With my hubby being a meat and potatoes guy, and our son a picky eater, I never imagined a meal kit service could be a solution for our family. Well, HelloFresh has proved me wrong.

I ordered our first box with low expectations and braced for the anticipated pushback from the family. Surprisingly, we’ve found that HelloFresh has us eating healthier, wasting less food and lowering our grocery bills. Plus, we’re eating more veggies than ever, and even better, we’re all trying meals outside our comfort zone. I’m also happy we’re eating more chicken and less beef.

Out of the meals we’ve tried so far, one of my favorites is the Arthur Avenue Pork Sausage & Pepper Heroes with Melty Mozzarella & Garlic Potato Wedges—another favorite, I would not have predicted, Chicken Sausage Cavatappi Bolognese with Roasted Zucchini & Parmesan. My husband loved this recipe and ate a more significant portion that normal, but I did catch him avoiding the zucchini.

Each week we preview the menu and make any adjustments based on what meal options sound good. When choosing our menu, it’s nice to see the ingredient list, prep time, and difficulty level. Our box is delivered on Saturday with all the necessary ingredients and recipes. Despite brutal temperatures over 100 degrees, everything has been kept cold and fresh. HelloFresh has answered our what’s for dinner question, and now we ask ‘when is dinner?’ Fortunately, our daughter enjoys making the new recipes, and then we’re just left to do the dishes.

HelloFresh has made a significant impact on our eating habits and also works to impact the community. In 2021, 10,000 of unsold, fresh edible food were donated to charities that help support communities facing food insecurity. This represents 68% of the total surplus food from HelloFresh operations.

Their initiative, Meals with Meaning, provides free meal kits to people facing food insecurity in America. Our team draws on the expertise of organizers and volunteers to support community needs wherever we operate. In 2022, they distributed 2 million meals; in 2023, they hope to reach 2.5 million!