Have A Holly, Jolly Holiday With The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat

BEDFORD, Texas (December 12, 2024) – Here’s a holly, jolly grand finale to 2024, the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat. This festive treat for the holiday season is available exclusively as the Blizzard Treat of the Month for December.

The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat is a merry blend of DQ signature world-famous soft serve, real peppermint candy cane pieces, chocolate chunks and cocoa fudge and then garnished with whipped topping and candy cane sprinkles. Every spoonful delivers a cozy, creamy burst of holiday flavor guaranteed to make the season bright.

“Texans love their Blizzard Treats, and the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is a fan favorite during the holidays,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “It’s the perfect way to add a little sweetness to your celebrations.”

Available at participating DQ locations throughout Texas, the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat is available through January 6.

Another delicious treat is the Frozen Hot Chocolate which will be available through February 24. This delicious drink blends hot cocoa fudge with the DQ world-famous vanilla soft serve and the signature Misty® Slush, garnished with a whipped topping and a chocolaty drizzle.

Whether you’re celebrating the season with friends, picking up dessert for a family gathering, or simply treating yourself, the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat and Frozen Hot Chocolate are holiday must-haves.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council 
There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texa

