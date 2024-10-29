Hauntingly High-Tech: Test Drive the da Vinci 5!

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center invites everyone to join in for a Spooktacular Day of Fun, Education, and a Hint of Fright today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This will take place in the East Lobby of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center at 2700 East Broad Street in Mansfield (76063).

Get ready for a thrilling experience as we celebrate Halloween with the latest in robotic-assisted surgery—the da Vinci 5! This interactive event invites you to:
• Test Drive the da Vinci 5: Experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology that is revolutionizing surgical procedures.
• Enjoy Halloween-Themed Activities: Embrace the spooky season with fun games, treats, and a festive atmosphere.
• Learn About Robotic Surgery: Discover how the da Vinci 5 enhances precision and recovery in surgical care.
• Don’t miss out on this unique blend of technology and Halloween fun! Bring your friends and family for a day filled with excitement and knowledge.
Everuone will have a hauntingly good time as during this showcase the future of surgery!

