Harmony Science Academy-Dallas High School Student Selected for National Leadership Initiative

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

[DALLAS] — Harmony Science Academy-Dallas High school senior Victor Soberanis has been accepted into the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools’ Rising Leaders Initiative. As one of only ten students across the nation accepted into the 2024-2025 Class of Rising Leaders, Soberanis will train for one year in civic participation, education advocacy, leadership development, and public speaking.

Soberanis’s biography from the “Meet the Rising Leaders Class of 2024-25” website reads as follows: Victor is an exceptional student who actively participates in his school community. He is involved in HOSA, SkillsUSA, and Senior Council. Outside of school, he enjoys swimming, cooking, and playing the piano. Through his academic and extracurricular activities, he has developed his leadership and communication skills. He is excited to represent and advocate for his school and other charter schools and continue to grow as a leader.

Students are selected from more than 100 applicants to grow their leadership and advocacy skills through intensive programming, team building, and opportunities outside of their school classrooms. Students will receive a year of training and mentorship from policy professionals and various experts. The program was designed to further develop students who have a demonstrated commitment to service, scholarship, and improving their schools and communities.

“We are honored to welcome these ten outstanding students to the program,” says Starlee Coleman, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. “These students have strength, passion, and determination to offer to this movement, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store for them.”

Participants will have the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned by launching an education advocacy club in their school and advocating for federal and state legislation, with the guidance and support of the National Alliance. Rising Leaders are committed to civic action, community engagement, and ensuring fellow students have access to high-quality and free public education.

Harmony Public Schools-North Texas is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for both students and team members. Harmony’s North Texas District offers 17 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.