Harmony Public Schools – North Texas to Offer Free Breakfast and Lunch through Community Eligibility Provision

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH] – Harmony Public Schools – North Texas is excited to announce its participation in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP) for the 2024-2025 school year. This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the well-being of our students by ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals, which are essential for their academic success and overall health.

This year, four Harmony campuses have met the eligibility criteria to participate in CEP:

Harmony Science Academy – Waco

Harmony School of Innovation – Waco

Harmony Science Academy – Dallas

Harmony Science Academy – Grand Prairie

By participating in CEP, these campuses will offer breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge. This program eliminates the need for families to submit meal applications, simplifying the process and ensuring that all students, regardless of their household income, can benefit from free, healthy meals every school day. This approach not only reduces the administrative burden on school staff but also removes any potential stigma associated with receiving free meals, fostering a more inclusive and supportive school environment.

Families are not required to take any action for their child(ren) to receive these free meal benefits. Every student at the eligible campuses will automatically be included in the program, ensuring that all children have the nourishment they need to thrive throughout the school year.

We are proud to continue our efforts in promoting student health and academic achievement through the implementation of the Community Eligibility Program.

About the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP):

“The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).”

