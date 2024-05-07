Harmony Public Schools-North Texas’ Class of 2024 Announces Graduation Ceremony Plans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH/WACO] — The hard work and dedication of approximately 557 Harmony Public Schools- North Texas seniors is finally about to pay off. Harmony North Texas is proud to announce its graduation plans for the Class of 2024.

High school graduations will begin with Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas on Saturday, May 18.

Specific times, dates and locations for the graduation ceremonies are listed below:

Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas, 2 p.m., May 18, Collin College Conference Center

Harmony School of Excellence-Dallas, 6 p.m., May 21, Crossroads Christian Church

Harmony School of Innovation-Garland, 6 p.m., May 23, Collin College Conference Center

Harmony School of Innovation-Waco, 3 p.m., May 24, Baylor University/Waco Hall

Harmony Science Academy-Euless, 5 p.m., May 24, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Harmony Science Academy-Dallas High, 5 p.m., May 24, McKinney Boyd Auditorium

Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth, 11 a.m., May 25, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton, Noon, May 25, Collin College Conference Center

With a 100% college acceptance rate, our seniors have been accepted into higher education institutions such as Dallas Baptist University, Texas Women’s University, Texas A&M, the University of Texas (various locations), Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech…and even to some of the nations Top Tier college and universities such as the University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania and John Hopkins University.

At Harmony, we don’t just provide an education for our students. We prepare them for the real world. As a part of the big picture, Harmony Public Schools aim to produce well-rounded, top tier leaders who go into the world and make a difference. As a part of our North Star, we center our educational backbone on five principles: Preparedness, Future Plans, Problem Solving, Collaboration and Passion.

With these five points, our students graduate at the top of their classes while pursuing a postsecondary educational pathway aligned with their goals.

Harmony’s North Texas District offers 17 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.