Hadestown Returns to Dallas Feb. 25

Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards® including Best New Musical, returns to Dallas Feb. 25-March 2. The award-winning musical is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America at the Music Hall at Fair Park, as part of the 2024/2025 Broadway Series in Dallas. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayDallas.org, or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768.

Hadestown Wins Multiple Awards

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards, it received four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

“Scorching! Stunning! Both unmistakably timely and irresistibly entertaining,” Catey Sullivan, Chicago Sun-Times. The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award® winner Anaïs Mitchell, developed with original director and Tony Award® winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book. It is only the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

“Mesmerizing! Hadestown arrives in smoldering fashion. Unfurling like a dream, the show achieves a fluidity of musical theater storytelling that makes an old tale seem startlingly new,” Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times. The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway April 17, 2019. It played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today.

Plot Synopsis

The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont, which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

The Grammy® winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.