Guidry, Viana Win Schmidt & Jones Theatre Awards

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars Anya Guidry and Maria Luiza Viana each won an award at the Schmidt & Jones Awards last week in Dallas.

Guidry, a senior, was named Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Alice in “The Addams Family” last fall.

“I struggled at first in theatre, and I kept working harder,” Guidry said. “Now, all of my hard work is being recognized.”

Viana, a junior, was named Best Ensemble Actress as she played a Flapper/Ancestor in “The Addams Family.”

“It felt really powerful to win this award and to be recognized as an ensemble member,” Viana said.

Guidry will study Vocal Performance at the University of North Texas this fall, with plans of becoming an Opera Singer.

“I find Opera to be a very intriguing genre, and I have been trained in the classic style of singing,” Guidry said.

Guidry, who attended Bray and High Pointe elementary schools and Collegiate Academy Middle School, isn’t completely closing the door to participating in theatre, while she’s in college.

Viana moved to Texas from Sao Paulo, Brazil as a sixth grader and arrived at CHHS as a freshman.

“It meant a lot to be recognized,” Viana said.

She started in production but also became an actress. Last week, she performed as part of a group of CHHS Scholars in the “CHISD’s Got Talent Show.” The group did a dance routine to the Ray Charles classic, “Hit The Road Jack.”

Viana’a goal is to become an imagineer for Disney.