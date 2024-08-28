Ground Spraying by Dallas County Scheduled in Parts of DeSoto Late Night August 28th & August 29th, Weather Permitting

Facebook

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed that mosquito samples in DeSoto have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The samples were collected from mosquito traps from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on August 28, 2024, 9:00pm to 5:00am, and August 29, 2024, 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.

A map is attached and spray areas are posted online. For better resolution and the ability to zoom in and zoom out please reference the County’s online map at http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

Dallas County Health and Human Services encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides (aka Mosquito Dunks) that are available for free to DeSoto residents with address verification from the Action Center in City Hall. The Action Center will also provide residents with insect repellent at no charge.

• DEET All day, every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

• Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

• Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

• All Day long: Day, Dusk and Dawn. Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or during inclement weather. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed below.

Please note that spraying is handled by Dallas County and NOT the City of DeSoto. If you need additional information about West Nile Virus and its prevention, visit the County’s website at https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/communicable-diseases/west-nile-virus.php