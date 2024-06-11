Grapevine Roars Into Summer With Dinosaur Exhibits

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (June 11, 2024) –The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce “All Tracks Lead to Grapevine.” The captivating dinosaur experience stomps into Grapevine from June 3rd to July 31st. This exciting Summer program promises to be an unforgettable Prehistoric Adventure for visitors of all ages.

Dig Up a World of Fun

Travel millions of years back in time at the Dino-Dig, an interactive dig site at the Grapevine Tower Gallery (636 S. Main St.) where budding paleontologists can unearth hidden dinosaur bones. Visitors can take a photo with the mighty T-Rex, while informative panels throughout the gallery will educate visitors on the fascinating world of dinosaurs.

The Grapevine Tower Gallery exhibit delves deep into the prehistoric past, showcasing the Western Interior Seaway that once covered North Texas during the Cretaceous Period. For $1, visitors will learn about the science of paleontology, discover the different dinosaur species that roamed the area and explore the geologic timescale. Each Saturday in June, the exhibit will feature Dino Talks with Grapevine Fossil Hunter Murray Cohen. Cohen attracted worldwide media attention last year after discovering a new type of dinosaur jawbone at Lake Grapevine. He will share his knowledge and experience as he speaks on fossil hunting, making casts of dinosaur tracks, as well as jacketing, mapping and collection techniques.

Guests can also see where the incredible dinosaur discoveries were made from 12 stories up by visiting Grapevine Observation Tower (815 S. Main St.) for $3 per ticket. Both the Grapevine Tower Gallery and the Grapevine Observation Gallery are open 7 days a week.

All Aboard the Dino Train!

Step back in time to the Age of the Dinosaurs on Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Dinos on the Tracks. The excursions will include fun activities for all ages and a special narration about different dinosaurs from the Perot Museum’s paleontologist Dr. Ron Tykoski. There will also be fossils and educational presentations in the Cotton Belt Depot on select dates. The excursions run Fridays June 14th through July 19th at 10:50 a.m. Tickets cost $10 – $12, they can be secured in advance at GVRR.com.

Catch a Dinosaur Movie at the Palace Theatre

Enjoy classic dinosaur movies on Thursday mornings at the Historic Palace Theatre. “Dinosaur Thursdays” feature kid-friendly dinosaur adventures at 10 a.m. for $5 per person.

June 6th: The Land Before Time (1988) G, 69 minutes

June 13th: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) PG, 94 minutes

June 20th: The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) G, 73 minutes

June 27th: Dinosaur (2000) PG, 82 minutes

July 11th: The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996) G, 74 minutes

July 18th: Dinotopia: Quest for the Ruby Sunstone (2005) NR, 75 minutes

July 25th: The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997) G, 74 minutes

Fun at the Library

The Grapevine Public Library joins the prehistoric party with a trio of programs for children:

Dinosaurs! – Interact with real dinosaur bones and learn about T-Rex, Triceratops and more!

Carnivores vs. Herbivores – Uncover how these dinosaurs hunted and defended themselves through interactive games.

Texas in the Cretaceous – Discover the incredible dinosaurs that roamed our state and learn how to become a fossil hunter yourself.

Specials Offers Along Historic Main Street

“Tracks on Main” along Historic Main Street has more than 25 merchants getting in on the fun as well. Guests can enjoy special dinosaur treats and sweets like Dino Pops at Dr. Sue’s Chocolates and The Tar Pit at Beth Marie’s Ice Cream. Check out special dinosaur toys at shops like Little Orange Fish or create keepsakes like a glass-blown dinosaur egg at Vetro Glassblowing Studio. Certain shops are also offering discounts on items during this program. The dinosaur tracks on the sidewalks will lead the way.

Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a unique adventure this Summer in Grapevine! For more information about the program visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/dinosaurs.