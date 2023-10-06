GRAPEVINE OFFERS A FULL SLATE OF FUN FALL EVENTS THE ENTIRE FAMILY CAN ENJOY

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (October 6, 2023) – Whether you want to take in a free concert or enjoy some delicious food, Grapevine is your go-to spot for Fall fun.

GRAPEVINE TOWER GALLERY

Nothing says Fall in Texas like high school football and Homecoming Mums. Come experience the all-new exhibit at the Tower Gallery at the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. The “Mumentous Exhibit” is based on Amy J. Schultz’s book “Mumentous: Football, Glue Guns, Moms, And A Supersized High School Tradition That Was Born Deep in The Heart of Texas.” This is complimentary and open through October 15.

Then the Tower Gallery hosts the “Pastel Society of the Southwest 2023 Membership Exhibition.” Unique pieces of art will be available to view from October 4th through October 25th. The Tower Gallery is complimentary and will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by and get a glimpse of these fantastic pieces of art.

NASH FARM

Enjoy live music with some home-cooked fried chicken at the Nash Farm Barn Dance. The band will lead the 1950s-era dance party from atop a farm truck out by the big red barn. Be ready to play horseshoes and other fun games. So, grab your boots and hat, the party starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

Kick-off Fall in style at the Fall Roundup event! The family-friendly agricultural festival includes pumpkin photo ops, farm animals, chuck wagon demos, a cake walk and more. Admission is free, but coupons are required for some activities. It happens Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets for both events are at nashfarm.org.

GRAPEVINE BOTANICAL GARDEN

Celebrate the migration of the Monarch butterfly as they make their way from Canada to Mexico at Butterfly Flutterby. Nearly 800 butterflies will be released on Saturday, October 21. This free, family-friendly event is also pet-friendly, so bring your furry friend. Start the celebration at 10 a.m. at the Butterfly Costume Contest so be sure to wear your best butterfly ensemble for a chance to win some prizes! Families can enjoy interactive games, crafts, a scavenger hunt, face painting and more.

GRAPEVINE VINTAGE RAILROAD

All aboard Thomas the Tank Engine! The iconic cartoon character rolls into Grapevine for two fun-filled weekends. Meet Sir Topham Hatt and enjoy activities, live entertainment, arts and crafts and of course memories that will last a lifetime! Thomas will be in Grapevine October 13-15 and October 20-22. Tickets are available online at grapevinetexasusa.com/tickets.

PEACE PLAZA

Enjoy a Fall night with complimentary live music spanning different decades and genres. Whether you’re a fan of country music or want to hear hits from the legendary Bruce Springsteen, Grapevine Main LIVE! brings all the best local talent into town. The bands play Fridays through October 27 on Peace Plaza located in front of Grapevine Main Station at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road. Guests can also enjoy food from eight chef-inspired global kitchens and specialty-crafted cocktails inside Harvest Hall.

PALACE ARTS CENTER

The Historic Palace Theatre is featuring two tribute bands that will transport fans back in time!

The Rat Pack – A Live Tribute! brings to town a captivating blend of swing, swagger and energy that delivers “Old School Cool.” There will be two shows on Saturday, October 14. One at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

Also coming to Grapevine, The Bluesmen – A Tribute to the Blues Brothers! Experience this act and their full band as they bring their American blues and soul revivalist sounds to the stage. The Bluesmen take the stage Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets for Palace events at grapevinetexasusa.com/tickets.

To learn more about these events and other ways to enjoy Grapevine while you’re here, including all our delicious restaurants, walkable Historic Main Street and unique shopping opportunities, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.