Grand Prairie PD solve 16-year-old cold case using DNA evidence

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie Police Department solved a 16-year-old cold case homicide investigation last week.

The case was solved using DNA evidence.

On August 8, 2008, in the early evening, the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to assist the Grand Prairie Fire Department with a structure fire in the 2600 block of Channing Drive.

Once inside the residence, firefighters found a deceased man, later identified as 45-year-old Raymond Hernandez. After the autopsy results were revealed, Grand Prairie PD was able to establish that Hernandez had been murdered.

An investigation followed, which included DNA from a possible suspect collected at the scene of the crime. That DNA was then entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in November 2008. The DNA sample returned with no matches to the DNA in CODIS needed to help identify the potential suspect.

Police also indicated in a media release last week, “There were no other cases in which the suspect’s DNA profile matched any other victims.”

The case lay dormant for years, but in February 2022, Grand Prairie Police Cold Case Detectives began collaborating with the Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers.

The release indicated that the two agencies utilized the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to continue the investigation. Forensic genetic genealogical testing of the potential suspect’s DNA was conducted through a third-party laboratory.

Then, in September of this year, a new lead finally emerged, leading to the arrest of Lufkin resident Lee Gardner, 44.

“An investigative lead was developed through the genealogical search,” the release stated. “Detectives were able to obtain a DNA sample and confirm the lead.”

This month, on October 4, Grand Prairie Police Cold Case Detectives, with the assistance of the Texas DPS Texas Rangers and the Lufkin, Texas Police Department, arrested Gardner at his home in Lufkin for the murder of Hernandez.

Gardner is currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on the charge of Capital Murder. His bond has been set for $1,000,000.