Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Offers Special Discount for Stock Show and Rodeo Guests

San Antonio, TX (January 10, 2025) – Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located just steps from the San Antonio Rodeo, announces a special stay experience for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Guests who visit stay at the hotel during the popular event will receive special rates to make

the most of their visit.

“As our hotel is centrally located in Downtown San Antonio , we want to offer our guests a special opportunity to enjoy this exciting event.”,” said Michael Balyeat, Director of Sales and Marketing for Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. “Our discounted booking rate ensures that guests can experience the rodeo in style and comfort, with easy access to all the action while staying at one of the city’s premier luxury hotels.”

Grand Hyatt San Antonio will be offering a special booking link which will provide guests with a discount when booking between February 6 and the 23. To take advantage of this special offer, guests can use the following link and enter the corporate code 6101 for an exclusive 10 percent off room rates.

https://www.hyatt.com/grand-hyatt/en-US/satgh-grand-hyatt-san-antonio-river-walk?corp_id=6101

The San Antonio Rodeo, held annually in February at the Frost Bank Center, features a wide range of activities including professional rodeo competitions, live music performances, carnival rides and a livestock show. Visitors can expect to watch top athletes from around the country compete in events such as bull riding, barrel racing and calf roping. Beyond the rodeo competitions, the event also includes cultural experiences, with opportunities to explore Texas’ agricultural roots, artisan markets and western- themed exhibits.

For more information on the San Antonio Rodeo, please visit https://www.sarodeo.com/

In addition to helping guests celebrate the rodeo, Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk features several premier amenities that travelers can enjoy throughout the stay. The hotel is home to a spacious rooftop temperature-controlled pool that is open year-round. The hotel also provides delicious locally-inspired dining options and signature cocktails at its Bar Rojo. The signature cocktails served currently, “Dead Mans Boot” and “Fiesta in the After Life” are both inspired by Dia de los Muertos as well as Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information or to book a stay at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, please visit

GrandHyattSanAntonio.com, or call 210 224 1234.