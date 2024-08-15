Google announces more than $1 billion investment in Texas this year

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas – Today, Google announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in Texas this year to support its cloud and data center infrastructure.

Google’s investment in its data center campuses in Midlothian and Red Oak will help meet growing demand for Google Cloud, AI innovations, and other digital products and services that people and organizations use every day, such as Search, Maps, and Workspace.

The Dallas cloud region is part of Google Cloud’s global network of 40 regions that delivers high-performance and low-latency services to large enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations. Customers benefit from key controls that allow them to maintain the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our commitment to Texas. Expanding our cloud and data center infrastructure in Midlothian and Red Oak reflects our confidence in the state’s ability to lead in the digital economy,” said Yolande Piazza, VP, Financial Services, Google Cloud. “Together with Texas’s talent and vibrant customer base, we’ll meet growing demand for Google Cloud and AI to help shape the future of technology.”

Creating Economic Opportunities

Data centers are the engines behind the growing digital economy. Today’s announcement brings Google’s total investment in Texas to more than $2.7 billion.

In 2023, Google helped provide more than $47 billion in economic activity for hundreds of thousands of Texas businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators, and developers. To help Texans access the opportunities created by technology, Google has helped train over 1 million residents in digital skills through partnerships with 590 local organizations, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, and community colleges.

Accelerating Clean Energy

Today, Google is also announcing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Elawan, Engie N.A., Grupo Cobra, and X-ELIO for solar energy based in Texas. Together, these new agreements are expected to provide 375 MW of carbon-free energy capacity, which will help support Google’s operations in Texas.

These agreements were facilitated through LEAP™ (LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process) , which was co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy to make sourcing and executing clean energy PPAs more efficient, and contributes to the company’s ambitious 2030 goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) on every grid where it operates. The company has contracted with energy partners to bring more than 2,800 megawatts (MW) of new wind and solar projects to the state. Google’s CFE percentage in the ERCOT grid region, which powers its Texas data centers, nearly doubled from 41% in 2022 to 79% in 2023. As the company continues to grow, it will focus on energy innovation and exploration to implement cutting-edge generation and grid-enhancing technologies, to help build a more advanced grid for the future.