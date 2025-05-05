Goodsurf Beach Club: A Dallas Oasis

Facebook

Goodsurf Beach Club is a little-known Dallas oasis that opened last year in the heart of our land-locked city. As first-time visitors, my friend KAT and I were surprised by all the amenities available at this in-town beach club. Guests can enjoy surfing a giant Citywave, playing pickleball, or just settling down with a cool drink for a chat in one of the welcoming nooks on the spacious lawn. A variety of outdoor games are also scattered invitingly around the lawn.

As foodies, our favorite part of the visit was trying the gourmet tacos and other carefully concocted dishes at Quality Hang, the indoor/outdoor restaurant. Chef/restaurateur Nick Badovinus collaborated on the new restaurant’s casual, creative menu. At our recent visit, we were treated to starters of Charred Shishito Peppers and Ahi Poke Wonchos. The delicately crisped fried wontons were loaded with avo, jalepeno, radish, b&w sesame seeds, cilantro, and dynamite sauce–a burst of flavor in each bite.

Seven colorful tacos were served next, including Roasted Cauliflower, Teriyaki Chicken, Dynamite Chicken, and Crispy Rock Cod. Margarita Shrimp, Teriyaki Skirt Steak, and a Supreme (ground beef, cheese blend) Taco were also served. The tacos tasted as good as they looked, especially the Teriyaki Chicken with charred pineapple and togarishi. Buffalo chicken and cheeseburger sliders were also on the tasting menu. Other menu highlights include sweet potato fries topped with teriyaki skirt steak, shrimp ceviche, and a super-greens salad.

Quality Hang at Goodsurf Beach Club

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with my friends at Goodsurf Beach Club on a surfside dining experience in the middle of the city, and Quality Hang is just that – a get-together that optimizes everything you want and expect in spending quality time together,” said Nick Badovinus. “The menu is meant to amplify Goodsurf’s experiential, transporting nature. It’s like taking a vacation you can Uber to!”

The CW30 Citywave surf machine that invites Goodsurf Beach Club visitors to learn or improve their board sport technique is one of only 20 in the world—and only four in North America. Press info informs us that Citywave is made for surfing. It’s a deep flow wave that’s “easy to learn, but hard to master.” While we didn’t participate in trying our skills with the wave, it was fun to watch those who did.

Goodsurf Beach Club in Dallas

The beach club also features four pickleball courts, the closest to downtown Dallas for players eager to get in a quick game after work. Other amenities at the club include a selection of beachy-style cocktails and other beverages from the Shor Shak poolside bar. Offerings include a Blackberry Mezcal Mule and a Prickly Pear Paloma.

Goodsurf was launched by a quartet of entrepreneurial former corporate executives: Andrew Limbocker, Zach Shor, Joe Pomerenke, and Turner Eakins.

“We all left our jobs to do something completely unnatural but necessary,” said co-founder Andrew Limbocker. “We built a surf wave and beach club in the middle of Dallas. Some would have said, ‘Do something easier,’ but where’s the fun in that?”

The Season Opening Party for Goodsurf Beach Club will be all day Saturday, May 10. Activities will include morning coffee, pickleball, and more, with surfing entertainment and music sets by local DJs in the evening. Goodsurf Beach Club is located at 317 South Second Avenue. For more information, please visit goodsurf.co.