Golden Corral Raises Funds for Camp Corral

Golden Corral winds up its annual fundraising campaign for Camp Corral June 15, with the goal of raising $1 million. Camp Corral is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the lives of children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill, and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy, and enrichment programs. Golden Corral is a founding partner of the nonprofit, which helps campers connect with other children just like them in a community that only Camp Corral can provide.

Since Camp Corral was founded in 2011, Golden Corral restaurants in partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) have raised more than $18 million for Camp Corral, helping send over 35,000 military children to Camp Corral — at no cost to the families. In 2024, Golden Corral restaurants and DAV raised over $2 million for Camp Corral, which covered the cost for approximately 1,500 military children to attend camp.

Camp Corral for Military Children

In 2025, Camp Corral will provide 21 camp sessions across 18 states to nearly 3,000 children, allowing military children from across the country the chance to attend this life-changing week of camp. At Camp Corral, military kids are free to be kids, away from the stresses and unique challenges of military life. Campers participate in fun outdoor activities that vary by location, such as kayaking, horseback riding, ropes course challenges, swimming, and rock climbing.

“Golden Corral has been an essential partner in helping us provide lasting memories and transformative experiences for our campers,” said Phil Kowalczyk, CEO of Camp Corral. “Their continued commitment and support allow us to offer top-quality camps at no cost, ensuring these kids receive the care and attention they deserve. Many of them look forward to this week-long experience all year because they can be themselves with others who can relate.”

There are two ways to donate — in person at a Golden Corral restaurant or online at CampCorral.org. In-restaurant guests can donate to Camp Corral by purchasing Fundraising Stars (a White Star for $1, Blue Star for $5, and Flag Star for $10), purchasing a 32-ounce beverage in a special Golden Corral cup, rounding up their bill at the register, or by donating online by scanning a QR Code. Baked goods and t-shirts will also be available for purchase to support the campaign at select locations.

Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary

“Camp Corral has been a cornerstone of our commitment to serving our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Lance Trenary, CEO of Golden Corral. “We are incredibly proud of the impact this campaign has had on military children across the country and the lasting memories they carry with them. Thanks to the generosity of our guests and the dedication of our restaurant teams nationwide, we’re looking forward to exceeding our fundraising goals and reaching even more deserving kids in 2025.”

Camp Corral has served children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country. With over 89% of campers reporting forming new friendships at camp, Camp Corral continues to be a transformative experience for children across the U.S. Visit the Camp Corral website at CampCorral.org for more information about attending or donating directly through the organization’s website.

Golden Coral was founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C.. As the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back.

Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” For more information, please visit GoldenCorral.com.