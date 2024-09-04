Golden Chick Helps Raise Funds for Local Schools

Golden Chick raised $85,320 for schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2023. This year, they’re taking it to the next level with Churros for Charity. Now through Dec. 29, 50 cents from each order of its new churro offer goes directly to local schools near its Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants.

Golden Chick connected with 138 schools across the Metroplex to receive the funds from last year’s initiative. The checks received could be used for anything from classroom supplies to field trips, to school beautification projects. This year, Golden Chick has grown its Dallas-Fort Worth presence, increasing from 94 to 100 restaurants in the area, each partnering with its nearby schools. These include schools in such Best Southwest cities as Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, and more.

The initiative will also last twice as long, allowing guests to get their sweet treats and help their local schools from the start of fall until after the holidays.

CEO of Golden Chick

“As a brand based in the DFW area, it is so important to us that we’re able to support the community we call home,” said Mark Parmerlee, CEO of Golden Chick. “With back-to-school season in full swing, we’re truly so excited to be kicking off this initiative again, supporting even more schools, and with twice the amount of time to raise funds for them.”

No additional participation or fundraising is needed on the school’s end to secure the funds. All guests need to do to take part in the giveback is swing by their local Golden Chick to grab an order of perfectly crispy and sweet churros, dusted in a cinnamon sugar.

“We want these partnerships to be both simple and sweet,” added Parmerlee. “Our teachers are busy enough as it is, they shouldn’t have to donate more of their time and resources toward fundraising. We are honored to help.”

Churros and More on Menu

Golden Chick wings
Photo courtesy Golden Chick

In addition to churros, Golden Chick will also feature new, Lemon Pepper Wings to accompany its spicy menu mainstay, Wicked Wings. The zesty Lemon Pepper seasoning will coat hand-breaded, crispy wings, making for the perfect bite. For additional ways for guests to find value, Golden Chick will have specials on its wings including the popular Wing Wednesday and Weekends promotion, with 24 wings and four freshly-baked Yeast rolls for $19.99. For those who like to stick to the classic, iconically crispy Golden Tenders®, Golden Chick is highlighting its Lucky 13 Tenders Meal Deal with four freshly-baked Yeast rolls for $19.99.

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tenders® and the Big & Golden® Chicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken. For more information please visit goldenchick.com.

