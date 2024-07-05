Glenn Heights receives $510,000 from Congresswoman Crockett for new Emergency Warning System

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights received a generous $510,000 check for Community Project Funding on Wednesday morning from District 30’s Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

The funds secured by Congresswoman Crockett came from a FY 2024 appropriations bill and will be available to the city this fall and used for an Emergency Warning System Replacement Project. The project will replace the city’s current system with a new state-of-the-art warning system to cover approximately seven-plus square miles of land area.

Both Congresswoman Crockett and Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown mentioned at Wednesday’s check presentation the devastation Glenn Heights saw nine years ago during a tornado outbreak that destroyed over 200 homes in the city and left nine dead across North Texas.

Congresswoman Crockett said experts agreed without the city’s emergency warning system, the damage in Glenn Heights could have been far worse.

Mayor Brown thanked Congresswoman Crockett “for the work you have done for us” and added “oftentimes smaller cities are overlooked, but that has never been the case due to Congresswoman Crockett’s hard work to take care of her district.”

“We are not being overlooked for funds,” Mayor Brown added “and it is a breath of fresh air to know that she is aware of us and she helps us with all the things we need in the city to be successful.”

Tarrant and Dallas Counties are ranked 15th and 16th on a list of most vulnerable counties to tornado damage in 2024. The new state-of-the-art emergency warning system will ensure residents are alerted to not only weather, but the system will function as an overall alert mechanism in cases of emergency.

Mayor Brown acknowledged the new emergency warning system could be a matter of life and death while expressing her deepest gratitude to Congresswoman Crockett “for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts.”

Congresswoman Crockett said Wednesday “I do my best to spread the love among my district and I am very excited today to be bringing home this money to Glenn Heights.”

She also recognized Mayor Brown during the ceremony “for her strength” in what she “has to say in her advocacy” for the City of Glenn Heights.