Glenn Heights Police Identify Shooting Suspect In Malibu Court Incident

GLENN HEIGHTS – On August 10, 2023, at approximately 1:03pm, Glenn Heights Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of Malibu Court. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident, and a suspect has been identified. Investigators are currently working to secure a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 972.223.1690 ext. 260.