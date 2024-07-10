Glenn Heights Notice of Codes

Facebook

NOTICE

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

The City of Glenn Heights announces that updates were made to the City’s Building and related codes during the City Council meeting held on June 18, 2024. These updates are now in effect and are applicable to all relevant activities within the city. Please visit the city’s official website or contact the Glenn Heights Planning and Development Services Department for detailed information on the changes. The following is the list of updated codes:

-2021 International Building Code (IBC)

-2021 International Residential Code (IRC)

– 2021 International Plumbing Code (IPC)

– 2021 International Mechanical Code (IMC)

– 2021 National Electrical Code (NEC)

-2021 International Energy Preservation Code (IEPC)

-2021 International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC)

-2021 International Existing Building Code (IEBC)

-2021 International Pool and SPA Code (IPSC)

-2021 International Fire Code (IFC)

-2021 International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC)

Parviz Pourazizian, Director of Planning and Development Services

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154