Gifts for Globetrotters: Must-Have Travel Gear 2024 Gift Guide

Friends often ask us, ‘Where is your favorite place out of everywhere you have traveled? ‘ This question always stumps me because each destination offers something, and I still have so many more places to visit. It’s much easier to answer, ‘What are your favorite travel products?’ I know many travel experts share their favorite products and brands, and there’s a ton of information available on ‘how to pack’, ‘what to pack’, and more. Yet, at least once a week, I still get asked about my favorite travel gear. So, here are our recommendations based on our recent travels to Europe, Canada, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Australia.

*This article may contain affiliate links. We may earn a commission when your purchase through our links at no additional cost to you.

NOMATIC Laptop Messenger Bag

While I prefer to keep my laptop in a backpack, my husband prefers a briefcase or messenger-style bag. During a 45-plus-day trip, he tested the NOMATIC laptop messenger bag. It includes two customizable insert panels that let you decide how you store and organize your passports, pens, cables, and more. He loved the magnetic strap buckles with full 360-degree rotation, and we loved that the bag could be stowed on top of our roller bag without sliding all over the place. Bonus: the built-in sunglass case. With NOMATIC’s lifetime warranty and repair policy, there’s so much to love about this bag.

Note: If you carry a camera, spare coat, or anything bulk,y you may want to consider one of NOMATIC’s backpacks instead

Cabeau TNE S3 Travel Neck Pillow Memory Foam

Neck pillows may seem a bit gimmicky, but we’ve tested a few and discovered the Cabeau Evolution TNE S3 neck pillow makes short and long-haul flights more tolerable. Its design allows airflow, so neither my teen nor I got overheated on our 12+ flight from Sydney to DFW. One of the best things about the Evolution TNE S3 is how easily it compresses down to half its size and into the included case, which can be clipped onto a backpack or briefcase. This pillow makes a great gift for anyone who travels, whether on a plane, bus, or train or in the backseat of the family minivan.

Travel adapters are surprisingly helpful even when you aren’t planning to leave the country. They can be used on airplanes when the only available outlet is a European one, and on cruise ships where there are European outlets, having an adapter gives you more outlets to use for your devices. Of course they are also great when traveling to another country. EPICKA Universal Charger can charge up to 6 devices simultaneously at high speed with 4 USB-A ports (2.4A), 1 USB-C port (3A), and 1 AC socket. The travel adapter has worked well for us in Italy, Spain, and Australia.

Frequent travelers like us almost always carry empty Ziploc bags for everything from toiletries to sunscreen. But we recently discovered STASHER bags and took the beauty three-pack with us on our extended trip. We used one to carry our ‘first aid’ supplies, including bandaids, antibiotic ointment, a thermometer, and more. In another, we packed our sunscreen, feeling secure in its patented leak-free seal. Of course, what sold us was how easy Stasher bags are to clean, including in the dishwasher. Great gifts for travelers as well as teenagers.

If you plan on seeing the world, you need the perfect pair of binoculars made for exploring and traveling. With Nocs, the best compact binoculars and high-performance optics meet the great design of a waterproof compact unit. They’ll easily fit in your backpack, carry-on bag, or jacket pocket. On our whirlwind trip from Canada to Australia, we used our Nocs to spot whales, dolphins, birds, and some talented surfers.

We encountered every condition, from hot and muggy to windy and rainy, so the waterproof and fog-proof features provided clear views of wildlife, etc. I was surprised that I preferred the field tube over the field-issue binoculars. From clear viewing to crisp optics and ease of use, the Nocs field tube made sight-seeing the islands of Tahiti and dolphins in Hawaii so much clearer. We feel these are a must-have item for all travelers and make great gifts.

When I told our teens that water shoes were a requirement for our Hawaii and Tahiti adventures, the protests were loud. They reminded me of how unattractive and often uncomfortable water shoes are and argued against them. But then we discovered Kane footwear and the styles won them over. I was surprised by how comfortable and attractive the Kane recovery shoes are and thrilled they were lightweight and packable. Plus, they are great for long plane rides because the wide toe box helps to accommodate any swelling and improves circulation. We received several compliments on our footwear as we walked the beaches in Tahiti, wore them on the jet skis as we circled the islands, and kept them on when snorkeling the reefs (they float).

Kane Revives can be worn on land and look great with jeans, shorts, or chinos. They are easy to put on and take off and perfect for tired feet that need to recover from an activity like the days I walked 20,000 steps exploring Sydney.

If you’ve read any of my travel stories, you know I am obsessed with Peak Design products. From its practical designs to outstanding quality, Peak Design gear is some of the best for frequent travelers, whether your trip is focused on business or an escape from reality.

Peak Design’s 45L travel backpack is my go-to for keeping my laptop, camera gear, cables, and outfit with me. I love how adaptable this bag is; it is big when I need to carry my gear and has the flexibility to collapse to a 35L when I don’t need as much stuff. It is durable, weatherproof, and can handle the turbulence of travel, whether being stowed above my seat on the airplane or tossed into the trunk by an Uber driver.

Now, while I’d love to be the traveler who has mastered the art of one-bag travel, that’s just not me. Even when using packing cubes to make the best use of space, I’m bringing a carry-on and a checked bag for any trip over four nights. The 65L Travel Duffel from Peak Design can handle my outfits, shoes, and everything else. Plus, it works well with Peak’s packing/camera cubes and pouches. This means I stay organized even when I pack way too much.

By the way, I love the Peak Design packing cubes and use them for every trip we take, whether a quick weekend escape or a 14-day cruise. What makes them so much better than other packing cubes? Everything. They are lightweight, compressible, and easy to use, and the tear-away zipper is fun and practical. Plus, they are more stylish than some other cubes on the market.

If you find yourself hauling your camera gear, including the bulky DSL, GoPro, and drone, I recommend a camera cube from Peak Design. Two words for peace of mind: ultra-protective. The endlessly configurable and easily accessible cubes give you many options, and the enhanced weatherproofing adds to the protection. Plus, they have five different sizes, and the design has improved based on user feedback.