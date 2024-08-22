Giddy Up! 10th Anniversary COWBOY BOURBON® to be Released by GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY Saturday September 21, 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

HYE, TX (August 21, 2024) – Garrison Brothers, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the much anticipated release of the special limited edition 10th anniversary Cowboy Bourbon®. It will first be released on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the distillery in Hye, with the first 1,000 bottles reserved for bourbon fans attending this special release event. Each bottle of the 2024 Cowboy Bourbon is hand-selected by Master Distiller Donnis Todd and aged for at least eight years to achieve an unparalleled depth of flavor. Bottled at cask strength, uncut, and unfiltered, this bourbon offers a taste so robust and sweet, it overpowers the heat—delivering an experience as bold as the spirit of the Texas Hill Country where it is crafted. With only 10,000 bottles marking this 10th year of the release, Garrison Brothers have pulled out all the stops for this award-winning releases presentation.

First released in 2014, Cowboy Bourbon® helped put Garrison Brothers and the state of Texas on the national bourbon map with its memorable and coveted tasting notes. With every Cowboy Bourbon® release, Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd uses his most prized and unique barrels, which he diligently hand selects year over year. These standout barrels are set aside for a for further maturation in the extreme Texas climate resulting in some of the boldest bourbon in existence.

The 2024 Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon 10th anniversary edition at 140.2 proof, embodies the pinnacle of craftsmanship and dedication to the art of bourbon making. The bottle is encased in an elegant, custom-designed black box. The keepsake box itself is a masterpiece, with sleek black sides accented by rich gold embossed printing. The interior is gold-lined, providing a striking contrast to the deep amber of the bourbon, perfectly showcased through the transparent front. Around the neck of the bottle hangs the 2024 edition medallion, symbolizing the countless accolades and the reverence that this bourbon commands. The embossed details and limited production number proudly displayed on the box further emphasize the rarity of this release.

“This 10th anniversary release of Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon is more than just a bottle—it’s a tribute to the legacy of America’s national spirit and Garrison Brothers’ most coveted bourbon. It’s a nod to years of hard work and dedication blessed by the unmatched Texas terroir, all in the hands of our distiller, Donnis Todd,” shares Dan Garrison, Founder, Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Coming in at 140.2 proof, it takes a special barrel to create a bourbon nectar sweet enough to be enjoyed at such a high proof. Year-round Master Distiller is tasting and collecting those very special barrels to become part of the Cowboy release. Aged at least eight years in the Texas heat, the mouthfeel is coating, bold and fantastic with tasting notes of dried fruit, warm pecan wood, brown sugar, hot Saigon Cinnamon, raisins, licorice, vanilla, melted chocolate fudge, and white chocolate dipped strawberries.

“Crafting Garrison Brothers’ 10th anniversary edition of Cowboy Bourbon has been an incredible journey. Each barrel represents the spirit and determination of Texas, resulting in a bourbon that is both bold and unforgettable,” adds Donnis Todd, Master Distiller, Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Earlier this year, Garrison Brothers’ 2023 Cowboy Bourbon® was named the best bourbon in the world by American Craft Spirits Association. It also earned a Platinum standing at the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards and 2024 SIP Awards, as well as Double Gold, Best in Show, Best of Class and Gold at the 2024 American Craft Spirits Competition.

The 2024 Cowboy Bourbon® will be available at limited bars, restaurants and retailers in October with a suggested retail price is $279.99. For more information on Cowboy Bourbon® and Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com.