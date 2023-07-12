Get Your Powerball Tickets, Tonight’s Powerball Grand Prize is $750 Million

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Powerball® fever is scorching in Texas! As strong ticket sales across the country continue, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, July 12 Powerball® drawing has been raised to an estimated annuitized $750 million. The game’s largest Grand Prize since February is now the sixth largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $378.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Saturday, July 15 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $875 million.

“Excitement for tonight’s Powerball drawing is steadily rising here in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As the jackpot for tonight’s drawing and Friday’s Mega Millions drawing stand at high levels, we’re seeing a lift in our sales over the last several days, which ultimately benefits public education in Texas. While it can be thrilling to play for a large jackpot prize, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Tonight’s drawing will be the 36th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the April 22 drawing. This is the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since it reached an estimated annuitized $754.6 million for the Feb. 6 drawing.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2023, 10 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been won by Texas Lottery® players, including three during the current jackpot run. Most recently, a Houston resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on June 14. Before that, a Missouri City resident claimed a $1 million prize for the May 27 drawing and a Converse resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on May 15.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 12. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.