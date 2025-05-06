GARRISON BROTHERS Raises $50,000 for TEXAS PARKS and WILDLIFE FOUNDATION

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Funds will Help Conserve the State’s Lands, Waters, and Wildlife

Austin, TX (May 6, 2025)-On May 1, 2025, Garrison Brothers, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery presented a check for $50,000.00 to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF). These funds were raised from a limited 1,000 bottle release of Balmorhea Cask Strength at the annual Texas Independence Day event held at Garrison Brothers Distillery on March 1, 2025. Garrison Brothers donated $50 from each bottle sale to TPWF. The special release sold out. Garrison Brothers co-founders, Dan and Nancy Garrison were in Dallas on May 1 to present the donation check from Good Bourbon for a Good Cause, LLC, the non-profit arm for Garrison Brothers and other community initiatives to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

“For the second year in a row, Garrison Brothers selected TPWF as the beneficiary of its Texas Independence Day celebration, and we greatly appreciate their dedication to conserving the state’s wildlife and beautiful lands with their generous support of our mission through the years,” said TPWF Executive Director Anne Brown.

Since its inception, Garrison Brothers has always used their good bourbon to change the world by creating partnerships with non-profits that are focused on veterans, environmental, local community, and hospitality industry causes. To date, Garrison Brothers has helped raised millions of dollars for their charity partners.

“Through our incredible partnerships and fundraisers, we help prove every day that good bourbon can change the world. Our continued partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation means so much to Garrison Brothers. We are thrilled to continue to support their programs that help keep Texas wild and beautiful,” adds Dan Garrison, Co-founder, Garrison Brothers.

On Texas Independence Day, Garrison Brothers also celebrated 15 years of selling legendary Texas bourbon to the world, with the first bottle being sold in 2010.

For more information on Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, in the beautiful Hill Country, is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With eight expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 600 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

KEEPING TEXAS WILD

For over 30 years, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has been conserving our wild things and wild places. Addressing Texas’ greatest conservation challenges and opportunities, the impact of our work is far-reaching—from the shores of the Gulf Coast to the mountains of West Texas, and everywhere in between.