Garrison Brothers Answers The Call Changing Release Day to Relief Day

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
garrison brothers whiskey barn

Good Bourbon Can Change the World, a Motto We Stand By

There are many reasons, I’m a huge fan of Garrison Brothers Distillery, but one of the most important is their continuous support of good causes and helping neighbors during crises.
They heard the calls from first responders, county officials, and neighbors who’ve lost nearly everything.

Here’s how Garrison Brothers Distillery is answering the call:

 

Hill Country Strong: 2025 Flood Relief Fund

Good Bourbon for a Good Cause will collect funds and donations by selling special bottles of Cask Strength Guadalupe Bourbon at the distillery on Saturday, July 12 starting at 8 a.m. Every bottle purchased equates to a $50 donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund operated by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Garrison Brothers Distillery will match the first $10,000 that is donated. Read more on our bourbon blog.

Additionally, they will donate 100% of the profit raised that day from sales of food and drinks at the WhiskeyShack and the Gift Shop. The owners, the Old 300 who are in attendance, and their staff will be asking for donations and will have collection buckets in hand.

Garrison Brothers cask strength bottle

If you can’t attend, or don’t want to wait, please visit the fundraising site o donate. Please join us. Raise a glass, get a signed bottle, and help our neighbors climb back to higher ground.

Every Dollar Matters
Your support goes directly to Hill Country Strong: 2025 Flood Relief Fund every gift stays local, fueling relief, recovery, and rebuilding for our neighbors. No red tape. Just real help.
