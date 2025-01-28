Frost opens the new Cedar Hill Financial Center

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, Jan. 27, 2025 – The new Frost Cedar Hill Financial Center opened for business this morning, making it the newest location in Frost’s Dallas region expansion program, and bringing Frost closer to its milestone of having 200 financial centers open across Texas.

A 157-year-old bank with deep Texas roots, Frost is in the process of expanding in its Dallas, Austin and Houston regions. Over the past few years, Frost has expanded into new locations while many other banks are scaling back their branches.

Frost now operates 195 financial centers across Texas, including 39 in the Dallas region.

The new Cedar Hill Financial Center presents the latest in Frost’s innovative design and offers a full range of financial services for consumer and business customers. It’s also home to one of Frost’s signature design features: a welcoming greeter station where bankers can assist customers with making a deposit and withdrawal, answer account questions, open an account or apply for a loan.

Though contemporary in design, the new facility also includes a number of unique design elements that reflect Frost’s local heritage and evoke the Texas spirit. Historic state maps and black-and-white photos of Texas line the walls.

Frost will celebrate the new Cedar Hill Financial Center with ribbon-cutting events at an upcoming date.

About Frost

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $51 billion in assets at Sept. 30, 2024. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.