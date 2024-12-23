From Food Truck to Regional Landmark: Mija BBQ Overcomes Challenges

Facebook

When Ryan and Bailey Siegler moved to North Texas seven years ago, they saw a community where they could plant roots, raise a family and pursue their dream of opening a restaurant. With Ryan’s background in central Texas barbecue and Bailey’s Mexican heritage, Mija BBQ was born, introducing a unique “Texican BBQ” concept. The restaurant quickly became a beloved local gem, offering fan-favorite menu items like elote fries and pulled pork tacos.

But in November 2023, unexpected circumstances out of the Siegler’s control required them to move out of their restaurant’s rental space. They found themselves wondering how they would keep their dream alive. That’s when the Cedar Hill community stepped up in a way the couple could never have imagined.

Rather than letting the sudden change deter them, the Siegler family rallied, transitioning Mija BBQ into a food truck. Within days, the calls began pouring in from Cedar Hill residents. Loyal customers, friends, local city government and other businesses called, asking them to bring their food truck to work events, family gatherings and everything in between. Some were simply reaching out to check in, eager to see the Siegler family succeed.

“Cedar Hill is special because people truly want to see you succeed,” said Ryan. “And that kind of support makes all the difference when you’re facing challenges as a business owner.”

The impact of Mija BBQ clearly resonated with customers and the local city government. Cedar Hill has long prided itself on its business-friendly atmosphere, yet an old regulation limiting food trucks in the area posed a potential roadblock for the Siegler’s new mobile venture. In a move highlighting the city’s commitment to its entrepreneurs, Cedar Hill’s government swiftly launched a food truck pilot ordinance, allowing Mija BBQ and other mobile food vendors to operate without restrictions. This action didn’t just benefit Mija BBQ; it continuously symbolizes Cedar Hill’s ongoing dedication to fostering a community where businesses and residents alike can thrive. For the Siegler family, Cedar Hill has become more than just a location on a map. It’s the heartbeat of their business and the place they call home.

December 18th is the 6-month anniversary of Mija BBQ opening their own brick-and-mortar spot in Cedar Hill’s charming downtown, where lines of customers from across North Texas continue to show up, eager for a taste of that Texican flavor. From loaded Mexican mac-n-cheese to signature salsas, Mija BBQ’s menu celebrates both the traditions of Texas barbecue and the flavors of Mexico – a blend that’s as unique as the Cedar Hill community itself.

“The people here are more than customers; they’re family. They’ve embraced us and our dream in a way we never could have expected,” Ryan said, reflecting on the journey. “We’re grateful every day to be part of a community that really believes in us.”

To experience these authentic Texican flavors for yourself, visit Mija BBQ at 406 W Belt Line Rd in Cedar Hill, or call (214) 918-7684 for more details.