From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King Exhibition

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s the Lion King exhibit was unveiled today by Broadway Dallas and the African American Museum in Fair Park. The exhibit explores how African artwork and designs are reflected in one of the breathtaking and beloved production.

The exhibit, From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King, will run January 31 through July 3 at the African American Museum, just steps from the historic Music Hall at Fair Park. THE LION KING will play five weeks this summer, June 4 to July 3, presented by Broadway Dallas. It features elements from the original Broadway production of THE LION KING alongside a curated selection of African art and artifacts from the permanent collection of the African American Museum.

From Africa Exhibit Opening Ceremonies

The opening of the exhibit started with a Libation Ceremony led by the nationally recognized actor, Akin Babatunde. The ceremony was followed by a live performance of “Circle of Life” by THE LION KING alumna, Selloane Nkhela. Remarks were made by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, Deputy Director of the African American Museum, and Mike Richman, Vice President of Marketing and Patron Services at Broadway Dallas. Additionally, THE LION KING alumni Darian Sanders and Khalifa White performed “Endless Night,” “Shadowland,” and the Oscar®-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

“The exhibit is an excellent example of the inseparable connectivity between the performing arts and the visual arts. We are honored to collaborate with our Fair Park neighbors to display a sample of the iconic works contributing to the energetic production of Disney’s THE LION KING,” said Margie Reese, Interim Executive Director of the African American Museum, Dallas.

THE LION KING returns to Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park June 4 – July 3. For tickets and more info, visit BroadwayDallas.org.

“We are thrilled to partner with the African American Museum, Dallas on this groundbreaking exhibit celebrating THE LION KING and its profound cultural and artistic legacy,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “This collaboration also allows us to highlight the shared mission of our organizations to inspire and educate through the arts.”

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs. Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

From Africa Exhibit at African American Museum

The African American Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College. The Museum has operated independently since 1979. For more than 50 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience. The African American Museum incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the United States, Southwest, and Dallas. The Museum has a small, but rich collection of African art, African American fine art and one of the largest African American folk-art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.