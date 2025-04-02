Fritz’s Adventure Second Location at Grandscape in The Colony Now Open

Facebook

New Texas Destination Redefines Adventure For North Texas Families

DALLAS, TEXAS – Fritz’s Adventure is excited to announce the opening of its second location at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas, on April 2, 2025. Originally established in Branson, Missouri, the destination marks the brand’s first expansion and offers a vibrant blend of indoor and outdoor activities that redefine family entertainment.

VENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Fritz’s Adventure features an array of attractions designed to inspire adventure and foster connections among visitors of all ages. Spanning over 100,000 square feet of explorable space, the new Fritz’s Adventure offers endless adventure, including:

TreeTops Zipline Course : Challenge yourself with our indoor/outdoor course that offers varying levels of difficulty. Equipped with safety harnesses and guided by experts, this course is designed to ensure a fun and secure adventure through the rafters and then outside to towers along the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

: Challenge yourself with our indoor/outdoor course that offers varying levels of difficulty. Equipped with safety harnesses and guided by experts, this course is designed to ensure a fun and secure adventure through the rafters and then outside to towers along the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Multi-Level Ropes Course and Climbable City Wall : Test your skills climbing to the top of an old building on obstacles that cater to various abilities, from novices eager to learn to seasoned climbers seeking new challenges.

: Test your skills climbing to the top of an old building on obstacles that cater to various abilities, from novices eager to learn to seasoned climbers seeking new challenges. Treehouses, Slides, and Underground Tunnels : Explore caves, exciting slides, and a complex underground labyrinth. Suitable for family members of all ages, these features promote problem-solving and sheer enjoyment.

: Explore caves, exciting slides, and a complex underground labyrinth. Suitable for family members of all ages, these features promote problem-solving and sheer enjoyment. Food and Beverage: A cafe offers menu items including sandwiches, pizza, and more for guests to refuel during their visit. Coffee, smoothies, beer and wine are also available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to open our doors at Grandscape and become a part of one of the nation’s top entertainment hubs,” said Matt Engram, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Fritz’s Adventure. “Our mission is to create WOW moments by providing a space where families and friends can come together to challenge themselves and make lasting memories.”

TICKET INFORMATION

With Park Entry tickets starting at $19 Monday through Thursday, and $25 Friday through Sunday, ticket options include:

Park Entry : Access to all unharnessed attractions

: Access to all unharnessed attractions Limited Access : Park Entry attractions + Multi-Story Ropes Course + 48’ Climbing Wall

: Park Entry attractions + Multi-Story Ropes Course + 48’ Climbing Wall All Access : Unrestricted access to all attractions

: Unrestricted access to all attractions Day Pass Upgrade: Additional $10 for all-day access

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of their five boys, a family opened Fritz’s Adventure in 2016 where it first captured the hearts of visitors in Branson, Missouri. The new location in The Colony aims to continue this tradition, offering an engaging blend of adventure and discovery.

Situated within the bustling Grandscape development, Fritz’s Adventure is set to complement the area’s existing array of attractions, shops, and dining options, further establishing Grandscape as a premier destination in North Texas.

Fritz’s Adventure is located at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, The Colony, Texas 75056. For more information about Fritz’s Adventure and to secure tickets, please visit the website

ABOUT FRITZ’S ADVENTURE

Fritz’s Adventure offers a unique indoor and outdoor venue where families can experience the thrill of adventure in a safe and engaging environment. With locations in Branson, Missouri, and now The Colony, Texas.