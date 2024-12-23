“Forty Love” Highlights Tennis as a Sport for Life, Laughter, and Longevity in Dallas

Facebook

Judy Porter, freelance reporter for Focus Daily News since 2011, has completed a novel about the Tennis culture in Dallas which is set to be published by American Book Publishing at the end of December.

Forty Love is a romantic comedy about the Tennis leagues in Dallas and the many personalities who play in it and run the local competition. The book is loosely based on Porter’s 20 years in the Tennis Competitors of Dallas (TCD) league which began in the early 80’s. Nearly every country club and public tennis center in the Metroplex has a tennis team or two which competes in the spring and fall leagues. The league boasts over 8,000 active tennis players and has a website and two Facebook pages. Porter is a former board member of the league and a current team captain.

A high school teacher and tennis coach for two decades, a number of Porter’s former student-athletes are currently tennis pros in the Dallas Metroplex. She continues to promote the sport through social media and organizing events to get players back on the courts.

Described as a fun PG-13 love story about the sport and the people who play it, Porter hopes the book will make people laugh and fall in love with the sport. She notes that people who play tennis regularly live over nine years longer than people who don’t play. It’s considered a “life-long” sport and continues to grow in the metroplex with professional tournaments held here, including the Dallas Open. Dallas Maverick’s icon Dirk Nowitzki played tennis before he took up basketball and, upon his retirement, continues to play tennis. Former Dallas Cowboy (1980-1988) standout Timothy Newsome can also be spotted on the tennis courts.

For more information on the book, contact author Judy Porter at judy-porter@sbcglobal.net

Forty Love ISBN : 978-1-966604-06-8 American Book Publishing