FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW ALL WESTERN PARADE EXPECTED TO SET HISTORIC RECORDS

January 13 Parade to offer Tribute to Law Enforcement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 26, 2023 – The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade is expected to see records broken during the January 13 event in downtown Fort Worth, while it also pays tribute to law enforcement agencies from across the state.

An estimated 3,000 horses are projected to participate in the parade which first hit the streets of Fort Worth in 1898, besting the previous high of 2,800 set in 2023. Riders from across the nation and Mexico are anticipated to attend, as well as a wide variety of riding clubs, vintage wagons, marching bands and dignitaries.

“The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade is really a sight to behold with a wonderful cross section of western tradition combined with a celebration of the city’s strong Charro and Escaramuza culture,” said parade Co-Chairman Phillip Stutts. “The TCU marching band always kicks off the parade with lots of energy and we’re especially excited to honor law enforcement for all they do to protect our state and community.”

In addition to Fort Worth’s own police department mounted unit, other mounted law enforcement units to be included are the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande and Laredo sectors, the Texas Department of Public Safety Capital Police, Dallas County Sheriff’s Posse Reserves, Midland County Sheriff’s Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department and the cities of Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Lubbock and McKinney. Civilian sheriff’s posses from across the state will be recognized, as well, for their support of these agencies through search and rescue, fund raising and community awareness.

Parade goers are invited to line the parade route which begins at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street, turns at the Convention Center on 9th Street and continues down Houston St. Reserved seating is also available for $20 at Sundance Square Plaza and includes face painters and balloon artists or for $12 at the Convention Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.fwssr.com/all-western-parade or by calling 817.502.0011.

Tickets purchased on or after January 1 will be WILL CALL only and must be picked up at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street. Parade tickets will not be mailed after January 1 and will not be available online after January 11th. Fees apply to all orders ($2 order fee, $4.50 mail fee).

Come to where the “West Is Fun,” and take in our authentic western vibe at the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Rodeo in the amazing Dickies Arena is just part of the experience that also includes tantalizing food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, carnival-midway, equestrian competitions, petting zoo and much more. Make plans today by visiting www.fwssr.com then get ready for a legendary good time at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – January 12 through February 3.