Fort Worth Resident Wins $1 Million On Million Dollar Loteria Scratch Ticket

AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #881, located at 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the seventh of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.



