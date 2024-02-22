Fort Worth Financial Advisor Granted $15,000 from Northwestern Mutual to Support Boot Campaign

Facebook

Company recognizes exemplary volunteerism of its financial advisors through its annual Community Service Awards program

FORT WORTH, Texas – Feb. 21, 2024 – Northwestern Mutual is celebrating the outstanding volunteerism of its financial professionals through its annual Community Service Awards (CSA) program. This year, 16 financial advisors and representatives were recognized for their transformational impact on the communities they serve, totaling $295,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide. Local Boerne resident Torrie Rogers, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual – Fort Worth, has been named a 2024 Community Service Award winner, receiving a $15,000 grant for Boot Campaign.

“At Northwestern Mutual we believe in putting people first. This value is highlighted through our dedicated financial advisors who are not only building better tomorrows for their clients, but also for their communities,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Through their philanthropic work, our advisors are donating their time and talents to help local nonprofit organizations.”

Boot Campaign began in 2009 by five Texas women who wanted to support and show gratitude to veterans through personalized care. Boot Campaign is focused on improving the veterans’ lives by supporting a variety of programs addressing both mental and physical well-being. Rogers is currently on the Boot Campaign board of directors and was one of the original volunteers, previously serving as a veteran ambassador.

“My life drastically changed when my 22 years of service in the Navy came to an end in 2017. Thankfully, I quickly started my career at Northwestern Mutual and was ignited by a new purpose. This transition can be very difficult for veterans and many struggle finding a meaningful path and community post service,” said Rogers. “With this grant awarded through Northwestern Mutual’s Community Service Awards program, more veterans will be able to receive the life-improving and life-saving treatment they need and deserve.”

Now in its 29th year, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation and Community Service Awards program, has donated nearly $7 million to nonprofits supported by financial professionals in their communities across the country.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company’s employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with “Advisor” in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory