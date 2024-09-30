Former Duncanville City Manager Kevin Hugman Returns as Interim Assistant City Manager-Operations

Kevin Hugman, who served as City Manager of Duncanville from 2015 to 2020, has been tapped by City Manager Douglas Finch to serve as the Interim Assistant City Manager-Operations.

“I am genuinely excited to welcome Kevin back to Duncanville,” Finch said. “His extensive experience in organizational leadership, project leadership, and operations will be a great asset to us as we continue to move this organization and city into the future.”

Hugman has more than 27 years of municipal government experience. He served in the City of Southlake from 1993 to 2010 in roles that included Parks and Recreation Director and Human Resources Director. He then served as Assistant City Manager of the City of Wichita Falls from 2010-2015. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President at SGR (Strategic Government Resources).

“I am honored and enthusiastic to return to a community I care deeply about,” said Kevin Hugman. “I look forward to assisting in any way I can to help the city and organization accomplish the great things planned for the City of Duncanville.”

Hugman will work with the City of Duncanville operations directors to establish new benchmarks, support the Fiscal Services team as they complete the 2023 audit and jump-start the 2024 audit. He’ll work with Human Resources Director Ashley Jacobs to implement a new onboarding program, and assist with advancing a series of projects.

“I am excited to hear of Mr. Hugman’s return to the City of Duncanville as the Interim Assistant City Manager–Operations,” Mayor Greg Contreras said. “Mr. Hugman’s success and experience as a City Manager here in Duncanville will provide him the much-needed familiarity and insight to help City Manager Doug Finch reestablish organizational stability. During his first nine months with the city, Mr. Finch has faced the challenges of inherited deficiencies in our city operations. With Mr. Hugman’s assistance, the City Manager can focus on our highest priorities as a city.”

“I welcome the hiring of Kevin Hugman as the Interim Assistant City Manager. When you add an experienced, quality professional with in-depth knowledge and understanding about the City of Duncanville, it will benefit the operations and services for our citizens,” added Councilman Don McBurnett.

A thriving city located in southwestern Dallas County with a population of 40,706 according to the 2020 census, Duncanville is a founding member of the “Best Southwest Partnership,” along with neighboring cities Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Lancaster. Known as the “City of Champions,” Duncanville offers a high quality of life, with excellent schools, parks, and community services. The city is committed to providing exceptional services to its over 40,000 residents and boasts a strong sense of community, business growth, and a vibrant culture. Visit duncanvilletx.gov to learn more.

