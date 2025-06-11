For the Dad Who’s Neat, On the Rocks, or a Little Bit Spicy

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This Father’s Day, skip the socks and give Dad what he really wants—a bottle that speaks his language. Whether he’s a whiskey whisperer, a rum connoisseur, or the household’s bartender, we’ve rounded up the boldest, smoothest, and most gift-worthy bottles that’ll earn you favorite child status. From smoky single malts to rich, caramel-kissed rums, these picks are perfect for toasting the man, the myth, the legend.

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Gift Set

For the parental units with a taste for the top shelf, this gift set brings the wow factor. Inside: the award-winning Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva rum, nestled alongside two elegant glasses—because sipping straight or on the rocks deserves proper glassware.

Crafted from local sugar cane and distilled at the foot of the Andes using a rare triple-threat method (column still, batch kettle and pot still), this Venezuelan beauty has even whiskey aficionados doing a double-take.

Whether Dad prefers his nightcap smooth or likes his post-dinner pour with a side of luxury, this is the classy way to say “cheers.” Available now on ReserveBar for just $37.46—but only while supplies last.

Shiner Spirits

Shiner spirits are crafted grain-to-glass using the same premium malts and artesian water as its beers, and each batch passes through the original copper grant used by Kosmos Spoetzl.

Shiner Vodka– Distilled over 20 times in both pot and column stills in small batches over 36 hours, our meticulously crafted vodka delivers a lightly sweet and welcoming aroma with a smooth, easy finish. Available at the Spoetzl Brewery or in select Texas markets.

Shiner ‘Shine- This craft corn whiskey consists of a four-grain mash bill, boasting intriguing aromatic notes of both sweet grains and spice with a full-bodied, long and smooth spicy-sweet finish.



Using malted Irish barley, un-malted Irish barley, and Irish Barra oats, this elegant

Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey follows on from the inaugural release with a more

bourbon cask focus and will be a staple expression for The Shed Distillery of PJ

Rigney into the future.

Matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks, this whiskey offers a harmonious balance of creamy vanilla, toasted spice, and dried fruit notes. The result is a rich, full-bodied spirit with a silky mouthfeel and a lingering, warm finish that showcases the true character of Single Pot Still whiskey.

I recently had the chance to sample Jacob’s Pardon 18-Year Batch #3 and was impressed by the smooth, complex whiskey. This fantastic bottle is a great gift for your Dad and shows him he deserves the best.

Jacob’s Pardon 18-Year Batch #3 is a masterfully aged American whiskey that showcases the depth and complexity only time can deliver. This rare expression is aged for 18 years, allowing rich flavors and nuanced character to fully develop.

On the nose, it offers inviting aromas of toasted oak, caramelized sugar, and dried fruit. The palate is exceptionally smooth, unveiling layers of vanilla, dark cherry, baking spice, and a hint of tobacco, all leading to a long, warm finish with leather and oak notes. Bottled at a refined proof, Batch #3 is a testament to patience, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of American whiskey.

Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a bold, small-batch bourbon recently awarded Gold at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Crafted with 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, it delivers rich notes of vanilla, baking spice, smooth caramel, and a long, silky finish.

Founded by entrepreneur and social impact advocate Dee M. Robinson, Good Trouble is more than just a premium pour—it’s a purpose-driven brand. Her journey began nearly a decade ago when she became captivated by the spirit’s complexity and decided to collaborate with 8th-generation master distiller Jacob Call. A portion of every purchase supports the Shine Your Light Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing equity, inclusion, and tolerance through community-driven initiatives.

Perfect for the dad who appreciates craftsmanship and character. Available in 40 states and online at www.GoodTroubleBourbon.com.

If your Dad enjoys the occasional celebratory cigar, he would want a bottle of The Old Elk Cigar Cut Punch Cut Whiskey. The Old Elk Cigar Cut Punch Cut whiskey is a rich, contemplative sipper inspired by the warm glow of a smoldering fire and the timeless pairing of whiskey and cigars. This carefully curated blend showcases the “best of the best” from Old Elk’s Cask Finish series, delivering a luxurious pour that stands beautifully on its own or pairs effortlessly with your favorite cigar. Expect inviting aromas of graham cracker, honeycomb, cedar, and cherry, followed by a complex palate of almond, pomegranate, chocolate, and spice—for the ultimate nightcap.

Smokeye Hill Whiskey

Smokeye Hill Whiskey is an award-winning bourbon that embodies the unrelenting spirit of the American Southwest. Crafted by the family-owned Hazelwood Spirits Company, Smokeye Hill Whiskey is rooted in heritage, evident in the profile that was inspired by Founder Blake Johns’ passion for heirloom blue corn, a staple grain in the southwest.

Launched in May 2024, Smokeye Hill whiskeys feature a four-grain mash bill of heirloom blue corn, yellow corn, rye, and malted barley, aged in new American white oak 30 and 53-gallon barrels. Distilled with precision and aged to perfection, Smokeye Hill delivers a smooth yet complex profile balancing deep caramel, oak, and spice notes with a refined finish. Smokeye Hill is available in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and Georgia markets and nationwide through online retailers. For more information, visit www.smokeyehill.com or follow us on social media @SmokeyeHill.For more information, visit www.smokeyehill.com or follow us on social media @SmokeyeHill

Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila is the perfect spirit for the fun-loving Dad who doesn’t take himself too seriously. It’s smooth, agave-forward, and made for toasting life’s not-so-serious moments.