Food Safety and Inspection Service Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-eat Beef Jerky Stick Products

Kristin Barclay
beef jerky label

WASHINGTON, July 02, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) beef jerky stick products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. FSIS did not request a recall because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE beef jerky stick products were produced on May 27, 2025 and have an 18-month shelf life. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

  • 6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”
  • 6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

The products bear “EST. 47282” on the back of the label. These items were shipped to a company that further distributed the products online and to locations nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting transparent pieces of plastic in the beef stick products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Top Notch Jerky, LLC at 208-372-3231 or QATopNotch2020@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

