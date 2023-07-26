Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The heat continues as a plume of Saharan dust spreads into North-Central Texas, and burn bans continue to spread as well.

Ellis County enacted a Burn Ban yesterday afternoon, joining Tarrant and Johnson Counties. Dry conditions stick around this week as temperatures in the low-mid 100’s continue, with only a few minor fluctuations. The humidity remains relatively low, though we could see that creep up as we get into the weekend and next week. The combination of hot temps, low humidity and breezy winds means higher fire danger – so please follow prohibitions on outdoor burning.