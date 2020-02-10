Flu Claims 16th Person in Dallas County

DALLAS – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 16th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season. The patient was 62 years of age with underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Dallas. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

To date, 16 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 season (15 adult flu deaths and 1 pediatric death). In addition, there are two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.

“This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

Vaccine important for people with chronic conditions

“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.

It is not too late to receive your seasonal flu vaccine. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites at no cost.

DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 24 at Mexican Consulate, 1210 River Bend Drive in Dallas.

For more information visit https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/influenza.php

Comments

comments