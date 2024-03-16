Flavor of Duncanville Featured Fare from 13 Local Venues

Facebook

A Baker’s Dozen of Duncanville’s finest restaurants and food servers were gathered together at the annual Flavor of Duncanville, inviting fans to sample their wares at Duncanville HS March 14. Lovers of pizza, chicken (fried, served with pasta, or in chicken salad), and desserts, were able to eat their fill–washed down with sweet tea, punch, or flavored coffees at the popular event sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Martin said, “It was a fun night for all who attended, as they got to sample foods from 13 of Duncanville’s restaurants, and see the great showcase of some of our Duncanville businesses.”

Flavor of Duncanville Crowd Favorite Booths

Martin announced the Crowd Favorite booth winners for the 2024 Flavor of Duncanville as: Best Decorated Booth – Josh Thibodeaux, State Farm Insurance (his Easter Bunny costume may have helped them win that award). Best Decorated Restaurant Booth D-Squared Catering; Best Food Vendor–Royal Fried Chicken; and Overall Crowd Favorite–Chicken Express.

The following photos were taken by Focus Daily News staff writer Jo Ann Holt at the event.