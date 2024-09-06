FirstLook Sexual Health and Pregnancy Center Announces New CEO, Alisha Pinney

Facebook

WAXAHACHIE, Texas – FirstLook Sexual Health and Pregnancy Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Alisha Pinney as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. Alisha will succeed Donna Young, who has led the organization for over 17 years.

Alisha brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to FirstLook’s mission of compassionate care and support. Since joining in June 2021, her responsibilities within the organization quickly expanded, encompassing various departments. Alisha was promoted to Chief Operating Officer last October. Her corporate background and strong faith make her an exceptional fit for her new role as CEO.

“I am honored and excited to lead FirstLook into its next chapter,” said Alisha Pinney. “This ministry has a powerful mission that has impacted countless lives, and I am deeply committed to leading our team as we build on that foundation. My goal is to enhance our services, strengthen our community partnerships, and ensure that we continue to offer the compassionate support that is at the heart of everything we do. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team, volunteers, and supporters to expand our impact and continue the incredible work that Donna has championed.”

Under Donna Young’s leadership, FirstLook has seen tremendous growth in its services, including education, and community partnerships. As Donna’s time at FirstLook comes to a close, she expressed her assurance in the path ahead, saying, “Alisha has shown tremendous leadership. Her dedication to our mission has been unwavering, and I am confident she will continue to build on the progress we’ve made. With Alisha’s commitment and insight, FirstLook will continue to grow and enhance its impact in our community.”

This year, FirstLook is introducing several new initiatives and services as well as expanding current offerings. The addition of Registered Nursing staff trained in limited obstetric ultrasound will better serve the increasing number of clients and ensure quality care. FirstLook is also expanding its Men’s services to reach more men and fathers with comprehensive resources and support.

Other new initiatives include the launch of a Reproductive Grief Care Program, offering specialized support for those experiencing reproductive loss, and abortion pill reversal services, providing women with the option to reverse the effects of a medical abortion.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary, we are confident in Alisha’s ability to lead our team of dedicated nurses,staff and volunteers into the future,” said Cassie R. Fulton, Board President. “This unified board decision recognizes her dedication, shared vision, and forward-focused approach to serving Ellis county and continuing our important work.”

Friends of FirstLook are invited to join in welcoming Alisha Pinney as the new CEO and to continue supporting the organization by visiting FirstLook for tours, volunteering, or contributing through one-time or monthly giving.

For more information about FirstLook Sexual Health and Pregnancy Center and its services, please visit friendsoffirstlook.org.