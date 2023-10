Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS DUNCANVILLE ISD’S

FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas)

Duncanville ISD will hold a public meeting at 6:30 pm October 16, 2023

in the Board Room at the Duncanville Education Plaza 710 S Cedar Ridge Drive, Duncanville, Texas

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Duncanville ISD’s 2022-23

FIRST Financial Accountability Rating